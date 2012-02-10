* Expansion in output slowest in two months
* Rupee, stocks down after data release
* Slowing economy seen putting pressure on RBI to cut rates
NEW DELHI, Feb 10 Indian industrial
production growth slowed sharply in December, its slowest pace
in two months, adding to pressure on the central bank to start
cutting interest rates to help stimulate an economy that is
headed for its slowest growth in three years.
Output from India's factories, mines and utilities
increased a lower-than-expected 1.8 percent in the
month from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
Analysts on average had expected a rise of 3.4 percent, a
Reuters poll showed. The December figure compares with
November's increase of 5.95 percent.
Government bond yields slipped, stock prices turned negative
and the rupee eased after the data was released.
"I do not despair. I believe that in the month of January,
February and March, there could be a revival," Prime Minister's
Economic Advisory Council's Chairman C. Rangarajan told news
channel CNBC-TV18 after the data release.
With the cash-strapped government left with little fiscal
headroom to encourage growth, the onus is on the Reserve Bank of
India (RBI) to prop up the economy by cutting lending rates. The
bank's next policy meeting is on March 15.
The notoriously volatile data came days after the government
cut its economic growth forecast to a three-year low of 6.9
percent for the fiscal year that ends in March.
Manufacturing output, which constitutes about 76
percent of industrial production, rose 1.8 percent from a year
earlier, the federal statistics office said.
During April-December, industrial production expanded 3.6
percent. Output grew 7.8 percent in the 2010/11 fiscal year that
ended in March, below the 10.5 percent clocked the year before.
Growth in the Indian economy, which grew 8.4 percent in the
year to March 2011, has been slowing as the euro zone crisis,
the central bank's tight monetary policy, and government policy
paralysis discourages investment.
