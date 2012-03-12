March 12 Indian industrial output rose by a much faster-than-expected 6.8 percent in January compared with a year earlier, government data showed on Monday. Analysts on average had expected a rise of 2.1 percent, a Reuters poll showed. The January figure compares with December's upwardly revised figure of 2.5 percent. Manufacturing output, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, rose 8.5 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said. During April-January, industrial production expanded 4.0 percent. KEY POINTS: ------------------------------------------------------ annual growth in pct* Jan 2012 Dec 2011 Jan 2011 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 6.8 2.5 7.5 Consumer goods 20.2 10.2 8.3 Consumer durables -6.8 4.9 12.5 Consumer non-durables 42.1 14.0 5.0 Capital goods -1.5 -16.3 5.3 Mining -2.7 -3.4 1.7 Electricity 3.2 9.1 10.5 Manufacturing 8.5 2.6 8.1 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) ---------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)