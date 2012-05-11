May 11 India's industrial output
unexpectedly contracted 3.5 percent in March from a year
earlier, government data showed on Friday.
Analysts had expected output to grow 1.5 percent, a Reuters
poll showed. The March figure compares with February's annual
increase of 4.1 percent.
Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76
percent of industrial production, shrank an annual 4.4 percent
from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said.
The overall output grew 2.8 percent in the fiscal year that
ended on March 31, much slower than 8.2 percent in the year-ago
period.
KEY POINTS:
------------------------------------------------------
annual growth in pct*
Mar 2012 Feb 2012 Mar 2011
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT -3.5 4.1 9.4
Consumer goods 0.7 -0.3 13.2
Consumer durables 0.2 -6.1 14.9
Consumer non-durables 1.0 4.5 11.9
Capital goods -21.3 10.2 14.5
Mining -1.3 2.7 0.4
Electricity 2.7 8.0 7.2
Manufacturing -4.4 3.9 11.0
(Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year)
---------------------------------------------------------
(Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)