May 11 India's industrial output unexpectedly contracted 3.5 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. Analysts had expected output to grow 1.5 percent, a Reuters poll showed. The March figure compares with February's annual increase of 4.1 percent. Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, shrank an annual 4.4 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said. The overall output grew 2.8 percent in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, much slower than 8.2 percent in the year-ago period. KEY POINTS: ------------------------------------------------------ annual growth in pct* Mar 2012 Feb 2012 Mar 2011 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT -3.5 4.1 9.4 Consumer goods 0.7 -0.3 13.2 Consumer durables 0.2 -6.1 14.9 Consumer non-durables 1.0 4.5 11.9 Capital goods -21.3 10.2 14.5 Mining -1.3 2.7 0.4 Electricity 2.7 8.0 7.2 Manufacturing -4.4 3.9 11.0 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) --------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)