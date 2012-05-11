(Adds comments, key points) NEW DELHI, May 11 India's industrial output unexpectedly contracted 3.5 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. Analysts had expected output to grow 1.5 percent. The March figure compares with February's annual increase of 4.1 percent. Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, shrank an annual 4.4 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said. KEY POINTS: ------------------------------------------------------ annual growth in pct* Mar 2012 Feb 2012 Mar 2011 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT -3.5 4.1 9.4 Consumer goods 0.7 -0.3 13.2 Consumer durables 0.2 -6.1 14.9 Consumer non-durables 1.0 4.5 11.9 Capital goods -21.3 10.2 14.5 Mining -1.3 2.7 0.4 Electricity 2.7 8.0 7.2 Manufacturing -4.4 3.9 11.0 *(Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) ------------------------------------------------------- COMMENTARY RAJEEV MALIK, ECONOMIST, CLSA, SINGAPORE "The data is much weaker than expected. Don't forget the concentration in capital goods, that is where the volatility is. And the industrial production data is at odds with the Purchasing Managers' Index, maybe the actual reality lies somewhere in between the two. Don't forget the slowdown and the drivers of inflation are different. "The government needs to wake up and do something sensible for investments." RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, FORECAST, SINGAPORE "We expect softness in the economy's manufacturing sector to persist in the coming months, though the decline in March IIP was exaggerated by base effects. "Below consensus IIP print, however, will not prompt the RBI to loosen monetary levers further in June, while Monday's WPI number will be more keenly watched especially in light of the rupee's recent stark depreciation." DARIUSZ KOWALCZYK, ECONOMIST, CREDIT AGRICOLE CIB, HONG KONG "The contraction was driven by particularly poor performance of the manufacturing sector, in line with weak exports that month. "We believe that April saw a turnaround, but until this is confirmed, sentiment will be weak. The data increases the odds of another rate cut, is negative for the INR, and should push INR OIS rates and bond yields down." A PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP, MUMBAI "The sober conclusion we draw from the trend in December quarter and March quarter is there is no improvement, though we thought we will see some recovery. Underlying demand has weakened and banks' rate cuts will impact project finance cost only after September. "The probability of rate cut now increases, but a lot depends on inflation and on whether government raises oil prices. I don't think RBI will cut rates unless subsidies are brought down. We expect rate cuts only in the second half (after September)." ALEX MATHEWS, HEAD OF RESEARCH, GEOJIT BNP PARIBAS, INDIA "After the weak IIP we can see more selling in the stock market, which is already weak with the 50-share NSE index having breached 200-day moving average." ARUN SINGH, SENIOR ECONOMIST, DUN & BRADSTREET, MUMBAI "Concern over economic growth has increased after the dismal IIP data, and it should prompt the RBI to go for further reduction in interest rates from June. I see another 100 basis points cut in the repo rate by March 2013." RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI "The same depressing trend continues, in line with other data like the core industrial output and export data. But this data is combined with persistence of inflation, and there is not much scope for aggressive rate cuts. I do not expect more than 25 basis points cut in rates in the rest of the year." SIDDHARTHA SANYAL, CHIEF INDIA ECONOMIST, BARCLAYS CAPITAL, MUMBAI "I don't think just one data point, and that too IIP, will change the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) policy stance. But we are of the view that incrementally RBI will have to cut rates more and sound dovish. RBI will have a bias to not cut rates till July, but may have to start after that. We expect another 50-75 basis points rate cut in this year." SAUGATA BHATTACHARYA, ECONOMIST, AXIS BANK, MUMBAI "The IIP (index of industrial production) number will not lead to a knee-jerk reaction from the Reserve Bank of India. I don't think there will be a reduction in interest rates in June. "They will wait for other indicators like inflation, and also the global crude oil prices and reform measures taken by the government before deciding on rate cuts." NIRAV DALAL, MANAGING DIRECTOR AND COUNTRY HEAD-FIXED INCOME AND DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS, YES BANK, MUMBAI "There is a lot of noise in the industrial production data, but having said that a negative number is not something you can ignore. The number has added significance in the current uncertain global environment. "The bond market is waiting for new securities, and for liquidity to stabilise. The direction for yields will be lower, but it will be a slow move. I expect the 10-year yield to be in 8.25-8.50 percent over the next one month. SUJAN HAJRA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ANAND RATHI SECURITIES, MUMBAI "We still expect a rebound in industrial production in the fiscal second half and expect the full year number to be about 5 percent. "RBI's near-term rate outlook will still be driven by the inflation trajectory. They may instead infuse liquidity going ahead through open market operations and cash reserve ratio cuts during June-September." MARKET REACTION The benchmark stock index extended its fall to 0.9 percent after the data, while the rupee dropped to an intraday low of 53.61 to the dollar. The 10-year bond yield fell 2 basis points to 8.54 percent. BACKGROUND - India's economy probably expanded 6.9 percent in the 2011/12 fiscal year that ended in March, its slowest pace in three years. - The central bank, which cut interest rates in April for the first time in three years, has forecast growth at 7.3 percent in 2012/13. - Expansion in manufacturing sector picked up pace in April, supported by bulging order books, but slower output growth and increasing price pressures dampened sentiment, a business survey showed. - Growth in the Indian services sector accelerated a touch in April thanks to a rise in new business, and optimism hit its highest level since June 2011, a survey showed last week. - Headline inflation slowed marginally to 6.89 percent in March helped by a softening in prices of manufactured goods, even as food inflation shot up. Analysts expect April inflation at 6.70 percent. - The Reserve Bank of India slashed its main lending rate - the repo rate - by a sharper-than-expected 50 basis points in April to help revive growth. (Reporting by India Treasury Team; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)