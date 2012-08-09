Aug 9 India's industrial production contracted 1.8 percent in June, driven down by a slump in manufacturing, government data showed on Thursday. Analysts had expected a rise of 1 percent in June output, a Reuters poll showed. The output for May was revised to 2.5 percent from 2.4 percent. Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, shrank an annual 3.2 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said. In the April-June period, industrial production was almost flat, contracting 0.1 percent. In the 2011/12 fiscal year, industrial output grew 2.8 percent, below the 7.8 percent clocked the year before. KEY POINTS: ------------------------------------------------------ annual growth in pct* June 2012 May 2012 May 2011 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT -1.8 +2.5 +9.5 Consumer goods +3.5 +4.5 +3.1 Consumer durables +9.1 +9.8 +1.6 Consumer non-durables -1.0 +0.3 +4.3 Capital goods -27.9 -8.8 +38.7 Mining +0.6 -0.6 -1.4 Electricity +8.8 +5.9 +8.0 Manufacturing -3.2 +2.6 +11.1 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) --------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi)