By Rahul Karunakar
BANGALORE, Aug 7 India's industrial output grew
at a slower pace in June, hobbled by weak investment at home
because of policy inaction and a drop in export orders from the
United States and Europe, a Reuters polls showed on Tuesday.
The expected deceleration suggests that Asia's third largest
economy remains on a slowing course and that a pickup in the
pace of factory production in May following a contraction the
previous month may have been a blip.
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose an
annual 1.0 percent in June, compared with 2.4 percent in May,
according to a poll of 25 economists. Forecasts ranged from a
decline of 2.7 percent to a rise of 2.5 percent.
Industrial output accounts for a little over 15 percent of
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the consensus points to more
weakness ahead for the Indian economy which grew at its lowest
annual rate in almost a decade, just 5.3 percent in the quarter
to March.
"There is nothing really that we can see that would have
driven any kind of trend or improvement or any sort of turning
point in the weak industrial cycle," said Robert
Prior-Wandesforde, the director of Asian economics at Credit
Suisse in Singapore.
"The weakness in key trading partners is hampering exports
which is a key driver in industrial production."
In April, India's industrial output contracted by 0.9
percent, according to revised figures issued by the government
after an initial estimate of flat growth.
The industrial output data is notoriously volatile but is
still taken as a barometer of economic growth.
FALLING EXPORTS
Europe's economic woes, triggered by a festering debt
crisis, left Asian factories reeling in June, data from private
surveys of purchasing managers showed.
After recording strong growth for much of last year, India's
exports tanked 5.45 percent in June, with officials attributing
weak demand in the United States and Europe for the fall.
Infrastructure output, which accounts for over
a third of factory production, grew an annual 3.6 percent in
June, slower than a revised 4.0 percent in May.
Steel, natural gas, crude and fertilizer production among
the eight core industries in the infrastructure sector
contracted in June and economists said poor performance in these
industries could weigh on overall output numbers.
Investment in Indian factories has also fallen with a sharp
reduction in spending on capital goods - a key indicator which
has shown growth only once in the past 9 months.
India's economy has been throttled by a combination of high
inflation, tight monetary policy, weak global economic
conditions and the lax implementation of fiscal policies and
reforms in the past few years.
The government's inability to push through long-pending
policy reforms, such as foreign direct investment in the
supermarket and airline sectors, has hurt confidence for
investments in India.
"Investor confidence is lacking and the market has put a lot
of weightage on some announcements on reforms by the government
but outlook in policy reforms is still uncertain," said Amy
Zhuang, senior analyst at Nordea.
(Reporting by Rahul Karunakar; Polling by Snehasish Das and
Namrata Anchan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)