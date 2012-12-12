Dec 12 India's industrial production soared by 8.2 percent in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 4.5 percent in October output. Revised government figures released on Wednesday showed September output growth was revised down to a contraction of 0.7 percent from a contraction of 0.4 percent. Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, rose by 9.6 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said. In the April-October period, industrial production expanded an annual 1.2 percent. KEY POINTS: ------------------------------------------------------ annual growth in pct* Oct 2012 Sept 2012 Oct 2011 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 8.2 -0.7 1.2 Consumer goods 13.2 -0.1 4.0 Consumer durables 16.5 -1.7 5.6 Consumer non-durables 10.1 1.6 2.7 Capital goods 7.5 -12.9 -11.4 Mining -0.1 2.3 -0.7 Electricity 5.5 3.9 4.7 Manufacturing 9.6 -1.5 1.0 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) -------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi)