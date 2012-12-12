Dec 12 India's industrial production
soared by 8.2 percent in October from a year earlier, government
data showed on Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 4.5
percent in October output. Revised government figures released
on Wednesday showed September output growth was revised down to
a contraction of 0.7 percent from a contraction of 0.4 percent.
Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76
percent of industrial production, rose by 9.6 percent from a
year earlier, the federal statistics office said.
In the April-October period, industrial production
expanded an annual 1.2 percent.
KEY POINTS:
------------------------------------------------------
annual growth in pct*
Oct 2012 Sept 2012 Oct 2011
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 8.2 -0.7 1.2
Consumer goods 13.2 -0.1 4.0
Consumer durables 16.5 -1.7 5.6
Consumer non-durables 10.1 1.6 2.7
Capital goods 7.5 -12.9 -11.4
Mining -0.1 2.3 -0.7
Electricity 5.5 3.9 4.7
Manufacturing 9.6 -1.5 1.0
(Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year)
--------------------------------------------------------
(Compiled by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi)