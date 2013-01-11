NEW DELHI, Jan 11 India's industrial production fell 0.1 percent in November from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output to grow 0.7 percent annually. Revised data for October showed production at factories, mines and utilities grew 8.3 percent compared with 8.2 percent earlier. Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, rose 0.3 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said. In the April-November period, industrial production expanded an annual 1.0 percent. KEY POINTS: ------------------------------------------------------ annual growth in pct* Nov 2012 Oct 2012 Nov 2011 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT -0.1 8.3 6.0 Consumer goods 1.0 13.7 12.8 Consumer durables 1.9 16.9 10.4 Consumer non-durables 0.3 10.6 15.0 Capital goods -7.7 7.5 -4.7 Mining -5.5 0.0 -3.5 Electricity 2.4 5.5 14.6 Manufacturing 0.3 9.8 6.6 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) -------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)