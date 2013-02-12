NEW DELHI, Feb 12 India's industrial production fell an unexpected 0.6 percent in December from a year earlier weighed down by manufacturing, government data showed on Tuesday, extending a period of gloom in Asia's-third largest economy. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output to grow 1.1 percent annually. Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, fell 0.7 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said. In the April-December period, industrial production expanded an annual 0.7 percent. KEY POINTS ------------------------------------------------------ annual growth in pct* Dec 2012 Nov 2012 Dec 2011 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT -0.6 -0.8 2.7 Consumer goods -4.2 -0.3 10.1 Consumer durables -8.2 1.3 5.1 Consumer non-durables -1.4 -1.6 13.8 Capital goods -0.9 -8.5 -16.0 Mining -4.0 -5.5 -3.3 Electricity 5.2 2.4 9.1 Manufacturing -0.7 -0.5 2.8 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) -------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Arup Roychoudhury)