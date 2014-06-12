June 12 India's industrial production rebounded more than expected in April to grow 3.4 percent over year-ago levels, after output had fallen in the previous two months, government data showed on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast output to grow 1.9 percent in April. Industrial production shrank a provisional 0.5 percent in March. --------------------------------------------------------------- annual growth in pct Apr 2014 Mar 2014 Apr 2013 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 3.4 -0.5 1.5 Manufacturing 2.6 -1.3 1.8 Consumer goods -5.1 -2.1 1.7 Consumer durables -7.6 -11.8 -9.6 Consumer non-durables -3.3 5.0 11.3 Capital goods 15.7 -11.6 -0.3 Mining 1.2 0.3 -3.4 Electricity 11.9 5.4 4.2 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Editing by Catherine Evans)