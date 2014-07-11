European shares fall as ECB stands pat, banks drop
* Zodiac drops on doubts over Safran takeover (Adds details after ECB meeting, updates prices)
NEW DELHI, July 11 India's industrial production grew more-than-expected in May at 4.7 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast output to grow 3.8 percent in May. ---------------------------------------------------------------- May 2014 April 2014 May 2013 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 4.7 3.4 -2.5 Manufacturing 4.8 2.5 -3.2 Consumer goods 3.7 -4.7 -6.6 Consumer durables 3.2 -7.8 -18.3 Consumer non-durables 3.9 -2.5 3.8 Capital goods 4.5 14.3 -3.7 Mining 2.7 2.6 -5.9 Electricity 6.3 11.9 6.2 (Annual growth in percentage) (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Aditya Kalra in NEW DELHI)
* Zodiac drops on doubts over Safran takeover (Adds details after ECB meeting, updates prices)
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme