NEW DELHI, July 11 India's industrial production grew more-than-expected in May at 4.7 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast output to grow 3.8 percent in May. ---------------------------------------------------------------- May 2014 April 2014 May 2013 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 4.7 3.4 -2.5 Manufacturing 4.8 2.5 -3.2 Consumer goods 3.7 -4.7 -6.6 Consumer durables 3.2 -7.8 -18.3 Consumer non-durables 3.9 -2.5 3.8 Capital goods 4.5 14.3 -3.7 Mining 2.7 2.6 -5.9 Electricity 6.3 11.9 6.2 (Annual growth in percentage) (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Aditya Kalra in NEW DELHI)