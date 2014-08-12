Aug 12 India's industrial production grew a slower-than-expected 3.4 percent year-on-year in June, government data showed on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast output to grow 5.4 percent. The output growth for May was revised to 5 percent year-on-year from 4.7 percent earlier. ---------------------------------------------------------------- June 2014 May 2014 June 2013 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 3.4 5.0 -1.8 Manufacturing 1.8 5.1 -1.7 Consumer goods -10 4.2 -1.5 Consumer durables -23.4 3.4 -10.1 Consumer non-durables 0.1 4.8 6.2 Capital goods 23 4.3 -6.6 Mining 4.3 2.9 -4.6 Electricity 15.7 6.7 0.0 (Annual growth in percentage) (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Aditya Kalra in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)