NEW DELHI, Sept 11 India's annual industrial output growth slowed to 4.2 percent in July compared with an upwardly revised 4.4 percent growth in June, government data showed on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting industrial output to grow 3.5 percent. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ------- July 2015 June 2015 July 2014 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 4.2 4.4 0.9 Manufacturing 4.7 5.4 -0.3 Consumer goods 1.3 7.7 -5.9 Consumer durables 11.4 17.4 -20.4 Consumer non-durables -4.6 2.2 5.2 Capital goods 10.6 -2.1 -3.0 Mining 1.3 -0.5 0.1 Electricity 3.5 1.3 11.7 (Annual growth in percentage) ---------------------------------------------------------------- --------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)