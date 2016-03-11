BRIEF-Shalimar Wires Industries says reappointment of Sunil Khaitan as chairman & MD
* Says reappointment of Sunil Khaitan as chairman & managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 11 India's industrial output contracted at an annual rate of 1.5 percent in January, government data showed on Friday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast output would shrink by 0.5 percent compared with an upwardly revised 1.2 percent year-on-year fall in December. ----------------------------------------------------------- Jan 2016 Dec 2015 Jan 2015 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH -1.5 -1.2 2.8 Manufacturing -2.8 -2.2 3.4 Consumer goods 0.0 3.0 -1.9 Consumer durables 5.8 16.4 -5.7 Consumer non-durables -3.1 -3.0 0.3 Capital goods -20.4 -19.1 12.4 Mining 1.2 2.7 -1.8 Electricity 6.6 3.2 3.3 (Annual growth in percentage) SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Dollar index hits lowest since Nov. 9 * Gold faces a resistance at $1,245 per ounce - technicals * Sliver, Platinum touch over two-week highs (Updates prices) By Vijaykumar Vedala May 17 Gold hit a two-week high on Wednesday as Asian stocks slipped and the dollar fell amid political uncertainty after a source said U.S. President Donald Trump asked the FBI to end a probe into his former security adviser. Spot gold climbed 0.6 percent to $1,243