July 12 India's industrial output unexpectedly rose 1.2 percent in May from a year earlier, led by a pick up in manufacturing, government data showed on Tuesday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 0.4 percent fall in output compared with a provisional 0.8 percent year-on-year fall in April. ---------------------------------------------------------------- --- May 2016 April 2016 May 2015 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 1.2 -1.3 2.5 Manufacturing 0.7 -3.7 2.1 Consumer goods 1.1 -1.9 -2.2 Consumer durables 6.0 11.8 -3.9 Consumer non-durables -2.2 -10.8 -1.0 Capital goods -12.4 -25.0 3.0 Mining 1.3 1.1 2.1 Electricity 4.7 14.6 6.0 (Annual growth in percentage) SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)