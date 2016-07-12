July 12 India's industrial output
unexpectedly rose 1.2 percent in May from a year earlier, led by
a pick up in manufacturing, government data showed on Tuesday.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 0.4 percent
fall in output compared with a provisional 0.8 percent
year-on-year fall in April.
----------------------------------------------------------------
---
May 2016 April 2016 May 2015
INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 1.2 -1.3 2.5
Manufacturing 0.7 -3.7 2.1
Consumer goods 1.1 -1.9 -2.2
Consumer durables 6.0 11.8 -3.9
Consumer non-durables -2.2 -10.8 -1.0
Capital goods -12.4 -25.0 3.0
Mining 1.3 1.1 2.1
Electricity 4.7 14.6 6.0
(Annual growth in percentage)
SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
------------------------------------------------------------
