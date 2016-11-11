Nov 11 India's industrial output rose 0.7 percent in September from a year earlier, mainly driven by electricity and manufacturing sectors, government data showed on Friday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 0.5 percent increase in output compared with a provisional 0.7 percent year-on-year contraction in August. ------------------------------------------------------------- Sept 2016 Aug 2016 Sept 2015 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 0.7 -0.7 3.7 Manufacturing 0.9 -0.2 2.7 Consumer goods 6.0 0.7 1.2 Consumer durables 14.0 2.2 8.5 Consumer non-durables 0.1 -0.4 -3.6 Capital goods -21.6 -22.1 10.1 Mining -3.1 -5.8 3.5 Electricity 2.4 0.1 11.4 (Annual growth in percentage) SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)