Jan 13 India's industrial output rose 5.7 percent in November from a year earlier, mainly driven up by a surge in capital goods production, government data showed on Thursday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 1.3 percent growth in output compared with a revised 1.8 percent year-on-year fall in October. ------------------------------------------------------------- Nov 2016 Oct 2016 Nov 2015 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 5.7 -1.8 -3.4 Manufacturing 5.5 -2.4 -4.6 Consumer goods 5.6 -1.4 1.0 Consumer durables 9.8 0.6 12.2 Consumer non-durables 2.9 -2.9 -4.8 Capital goods 15.0 -26.9 -24.4 Mining 3.9 -0.7 1.7 Electricity 8.9 1.1 0.7 (Annual growth in percentage) SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)