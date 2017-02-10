Feb 10 India's industrial output fell 0.4 percent in December from a year earlier, driven down by a contraction in consumer and capital goods production, government data showed on Friday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 1.1 percent growth in output compared with a 5.7 percent year-on-year growth in November. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ----------- Dec 2016 Nov 2016 Dec 2015 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH -0.4 5.7 -0.9 Manufacturing -2.0 5.5 -1.9 Consumer goods -6.8 5.2 3.2 Consumer durables -10.3 9.4 16.6 Consumer non-durables -5.0 2.5 -2.7 Capital goods -3.0 15.0 -18.6 Mining 5.2 3.8 2.8 Electricity 6.3 8.9 3.2 (Annual growth in percentage) SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)