TABLE-India's industrial output up 1.7 pct y/y in May - govt

July 12 (Reuters) - India's industrial output grew 1.7 percent in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast 1.9 percent growth in output compared with a revised 2.8 percent year-on-year increase in April. ----------------------------------------------------------- May 2017 April 2017 May 2016 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 1.7 2.8 8.0 Manufacturing 1.2 2.3 8.6 Construction goods 0.1 5.2 7.4 Consumer durables -4.5 -5.4 14.7 Consumer non-durables 7.9 8.4 12.4 Capital goods -3.9 -2.9 13.9 Mining -0.9 3.2 5.7 Electricity 8.7 5.4 6.1 (Annual growth in percentage) SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)