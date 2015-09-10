Vendors use umbrellas for shelter from the rain as they sell vegetables and fruits at an open air market in Ahmedabad, India, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave /Files

Pulses are kept on display for sale in a shop at a market in Ahmedabad, India, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

BENGALURU Consumer inflation was expected to have slowed to a record-low in August, hit by slack global energy costs and low food prices, a Reuters poll found, likely increasing pressure on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut rates at its meeting later this month.

The poll of over 30 economists, conducted this week, forecast inflation to ease to 3.6 percent in August year-on-year, from July's already all-time-low of 3.78 percent.

Signs of inflation cooling rapidly, from double digit rates almost two years ago, will likely increase calls for the RBI to cut interest rates at its September meeting.

Three cuts this year, prompted by low inflation and slackening economic momentum, have brought the key repo rate down to 7.25 percent.

RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, however, has remained firm in his assertions the central bank will not act again until the full impact of the monsoon season - stretching from July to September - is known.

"This is the second year of drought or low rainfall conditions but food inflation has almost halved," said Bhupesh Bameta, economist at Quant Capital in Mumbai. "We've not had a sustainable period of low rainfall, so the damage to crops is not that high."

In July, retail food inflation slowed sharply to 2.15 percent from 5.4 percent in June, despite the country recording 13 percent overall lower rainfall than average this year.

The forecasts for lower inflation were accompanied by predictions of steady factory growth in July, the same poll showed.

India's economy grew an historically modest 7 percent last quarter but industrial output has generally been strong. It is expected to have increased 3.5 percent in July from a year ago.

"Month on month there is some volatility in the numbers but the broader sense of a gradual investment-led recovery is definitely visible," said Bameta.

Factory growth has been positive since November.

However, the possibility of higher interest rates in the United States is likely to weigh on Rajan's thoughts ahead of the RBI's Sept. 29 meeting in which economists said there is a 60 percent probability of policy easing.

(Reporting by Aaradhana Ramesh; Polling by Shaloo Shrivastava and Aaradhana Ramesh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)