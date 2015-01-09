* For poll data see,,
* Dec consumer inflation set to rise from record low
* Wholesale price inflation expected at 0.6 pct in Dec
* Nov industrial production seen up 2.2 pct y-o-y
* IIP and CPI data due on Monday, Jan. 12 at 1200 GMT
* WPI data due on Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 0630 GMT
BENGALURU, Jan 9 Food prices probably fueled a
sharp rise in India's retail inflation in December after the
record low struck the previous month, according to a Reuters
poll, weighing against chances of an early interest rate cut by
the Reserve Bank of India.
More optimistically for an economy struggling to recover
from its weakest growth levels in a quarter century, the survey
of 25 analysts showed industrial output bounced back to growth
in November after factories had their worst month in three years
in October.
The median forecast for the consumer price index
showed retail inflation accelerating to 5.4 percent
in December from 4.4 percent in November.
The CPI and industrial output data are due to be released on
Monday.
Wholesale price inflation, which was flat in
November, is expected to have picked up to 0.6 percent last
month. The WPI data is set to be released on Jan. 14.
Inflation has rapidly cooled in India following a
spectacular drop in global crude oil prices, softer food costs
and favourable base effects from previous reporting periods.
"With markets pushing for the central bank to lower rates,
the release (of CPI) is likely to temper expectations of an
imminent start in the rate cutting cycle as fading base effects
lift inflation," said Radhika Rao, economist at DBS.
The RBI has targeted 6 percent inflation by January 2016 and
indicated that if the target is met it would shift to a 4
percent goal over the longer term.
The RBI holds its next rate review in early February, while
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents India's 2015/16 budget
later that month.
And though inflation trends are crucial to any decision to
lower rates, the central bank would also want to take into
account whether Jaitley resists temptation to row back on
targets to reduce the fiscal deficit.
Industrial output enjoyed a turnaround without the aid of a
rate cut, with the poll forecasting year-on-year growth of 2.2
percent in November, but analysts said output growth was still
weak, and factories have plenty of spare capacity.
Data released last week showed output in eight core
industries, which account for over a third of
overall factory output, increased to a 5-month high in November
driven by higher production of cement and refinery products.
Despite this, overall factory growth is stuttering, and
according to Shilan Shah, senior economist at Capital Economics,
one to two percent growth is 'still a pretty poor performance'.
"The industry remains really weak and it seems unlikely that
it is going to stage a big recovery unless there are wide
ranging reforms", he said.
(Reporting By Siddharth Iyer; Polling by Shaloo Shrivastava;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)