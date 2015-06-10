* For poll data click:reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=INIP%3DECI
* April factory output growth f'cast at 1.6 pct y/y
* IIP and CPI data due Friday, June 12 at 1200 GMT
* May consumer price inflation estimated at 5.00 pct y/y
* WPI data due Monday, June 15 at 0630 GMT
By Sarbani Haldar
BENGALURU, June 10 Indian data to be released in
the coming week is likely to show factory output growth sank to
a six-month low in April, dragged by sluggish infrastructure
activity and weak exports, while consumer inflation rose
slightly in May, a Reuters poll found.
A weak output performance would reinforce doubts over the
health of the economy, which also faces prospects of a weak
monsoon hobbling both farm output and demand in rural areas,
where most Indians live.
To support the economy, the central bank cut interest rates
last week and reiterated its mistrust of a new way used to
measure gross domestic product that shows India among the
world's fastest growing economies.
The poll of 28 economists predicted India's industrial
production (IIP) increased 1.6 percent year-on-year
in April, slowing from 2.1 percent growth in March.
"Economic activity remained subdued in April due to lukewarm
domestic demand, declining exports and poor infrastructure
growth," said Bharti Bhargava, economist at 4CAST.
Annual infrastructure output, which accounts
for over a third of overall factory activity, contracted in
April for the second month in a row, data showed last
week.
Lacklustre global demand, particularly from oil exporting
economies hit by the sharp slump in global crude prices, has
dented the inflow of new orders.
Indeed, exports sank for a fifth straight month in April, 14
percent down on a year earlier.
The poll also suggested consumer inflation rose
marginally to 5.0 percent in May, from April's 4.87 percent on
slightly higher energy and food costs.
"May consumer inflation probably inched up a little as the
recent hike in the retail price of fuel pulled up transportation
and communication costs," said Devika Mehndiratta, senior
economist at ANZ Bank.
While inflation is expected to have risen only slightly in
May, economists said weaker-than-normal monsoon rains and
resulting higher food prices could push inflation up sharply in
coming months.
4CAST's Bhargava said monsoon rains would play an important
role in deciding the RBI's policy.
"The central bank has left the door open for more rate cuts
this fiscal year, contingent on the government's reaction even
if rainfall is weaker than normal."
At its June 2 meeting, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan indicated
future rate cuts would depend on how the monsoon season pans out
and what the government does to ease pressure on food prices.
Predictions for wholesale price inflation
suggested prices fell 2.5 percent annually.
(Polling by Sarmista Sen and Shaloo Srivastava; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)