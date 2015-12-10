* For poll data: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=INCPIY%3DECI
* Nov CPI forecast 5.4 pct y/y (Oct 5.0 pct)
* CPI data due Dec 14 at 1200 GMT
* Oct factory output growth seen at 7.8 pct y/y (Oct 3.6
pct)
* Industrial production data due 11 Dec at 1200 GMT
Dec 10 India's retail inflation rate likely rose
above the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term 5 percent target
in November as food prices climbed, leaving little room for more
interest rate cuts, a Reuters poll found.
Consumer prices rose 5.4 percent last month,
according to the survey of 21 economists, which would mark an
acceleration from 5.0 percent in October. The data will be
released on Dec. 14.
Falling commodity prices have fueled a global
disinflationary trend and pushed Indian inflation down, giving
the RBI room to ease monetary policy four times this year, but
rate cuts could now be less forthcoming.
Indeed, the latest Reuters poll on the RBI found there would
be just one cut in the repo rate next year - to 6.5 percent -
sometime in the April-June quarter.
"At this point in time, given the inflation expectation, we
really do not see any space for a RBI rate cut," said Kunal
Kumar Kundu, India economist at Societe Generale.
Looser policy from the central bank helped India's economic
growth outpace China's last quarter, and data due on Friday
should show it entered the current quarter in good health.
Indian industrial output was forecast to rise 7.8 percent
annually in October, its strongest pace in more than three years
and much faster than the 3.6 percent seen in September. The data
will be released on Dec. 11.
"It is probably bolstered by the low statistical base but
also by the fact that we've seen capital goods doing well
month-on-month and consumer goods have taken off since September
given the festival season," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist
at CARE Ratings.
October infrastructure output, which contributes nearly 38
percent to the industrial output index, was up 3.2 percent
annually.
