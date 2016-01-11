* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=INCPIY%3DECI
* Dec CPI forecast 5.6 pct y/y (Nov 5.41 pct)
* CPI data due on Jan 12 at 1200 GMT
* Nov factory output likely grew 2.3 pct (9.8 pct in Oct)
* Factory output data due on 12 Jan at 1200 GMT
Jan 11 Indian consumer inflation likely rose
slightly in December, due to higher food costs and increases in
fuel duties, a Reuters poll found, pushing prices further away
from the central bank's medium-term target.
Retail inflation is expected to have risen 5.6
percent annually in the last month of 2015, according to a
survey of 33 economists, higher than November's 5.41 percent.
The data will be released 1200 GMT on Tuesday.
With inflation running above the RBI's March 2017 target of
5 percent, future interest rate cuts will likely be hard to come
by.
The RBI left policy rates unchanged in December. It holds
its next policy meeting in early February.
"We think that the window for further easing following the
cumulative 125 basis points of rate cuts over the past 12 months
has now shut," wrote Shilan Shah, India economist at Capital
Economics.
"Further ahead, a potentially large rise in public sector
wages would add to the RBI's difficult task in meeting its
medium-term inflation targets."
In November, a government panel recommended hiking the wages
of about 10 million current and former government employees by
nearly 25 percent.
Pay rises could boost economic growth through higher demand
but data due on Tuesday will likely show factory activity growth
dropped significantly in November.
Indian industrial output was forecast to rise
just 2.3 percent annually in November, after a sharp rise in
October that came largely due to a low statistical base.
Infrastructure output, which accounts for more
than a third of factory activity, shrank 1.3 percent on the year
in November, its first fall in seven months.
Infrastructure output was dragged down by lower electricity
production and a contraction in cement and steel output.
(Reporting by Siddharth Iyer, polling by Shaloo Srivastava;
Editing by Sam Holmes)