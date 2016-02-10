* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=INCPIY%3DECI poll data

BENGALURU, Feb 11 Indian consumer inflation was expected to cool slightly in January as food and fuel costs fell, but with general price growth forecast to remain strong the chance of aggressive rate cutting from the central bank could recede, Reuters poll found.

The survey of 34 economists forecast retail inflation at 5.4 percent annually in January down from December's 5.6 percent. The data is due at 1200 GMT on Friday.

"We would expect a somewhat lower print ... owing to the correction of global crude prices filtering through," said Rishi Shah, an economist at Deloitte who expects a more modest fall to 5.5 percent.

However, public sector pay hikes later this year are likely to push prices higher, just as the Reserve Bank of India is trying to get inflation closer to its 5 percent target for 2017.

Another Reuters survey found inflation at that level was likely to limit policy easing to just one 25 basis point cut this year, bringing the rate to 6.5 percent, versus the 125 basis points chopped in 2015.

The latest poll also showed industrial output was expected to contract 0.1 percent annually in December. It shrank 3.2 percent in November.

"Persisting dampeners such as sluggish rural demand and one-off factors such as the floods in Tamil Nadu, suggest a muted rise in industrial output in December 2015," said Aditi Nayar, senior economist at ICRA.

Severe rainfall and flooding caused widespread destruction late last year, weighing on manufacturing, but infrastructure output, which accounts for more than a third of factory production, rose 0.9 percent on the year in December.

India's gross domestic product growth also slowed marginally in the last three months of 2015 as factory activity and export growth remained sluggish, and corporate order books were flat. (Reporting by Anu Bararia; Polling by Shaloo Srivastava and Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Eric Meijer)