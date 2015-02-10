* For poll data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=INCPIY%3DECI
* Jan retail inflation f'cast at 5.4 percent
* Dec factory output growth estimated at 1.6 percent
* IIP and CPI data due on Thursday, Feb. 12 at 1200 GMT
* WPI data due on Monday, Feb. 16 at 0630 GMT
BENGALURU, Feb 10 Rising food prices are
expected to have pushed Indian retail inflation slightly higher
last month, but weaker demand prompted factories to slow output
in December, a Reuters poll showed.
The uptick in inflation is unlikely to change forecasts for
more interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India, after it
made its first cut for 20 months in January, when the key repo
rate was lowered by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent.
The median forecast from survey of 29 economists showed
annual retail inflation running at 5.4 percent last
month, faster than December's 5.0 percent but still below the
RBI's target of 6 percent by next January and significantly
slower than the 7.2 percent it averaged through 2014.
"We are looking at a slight pick up in food inflation,
particularly driven by vegetables," said Jyotinder Kaur,
principal economist at HDFC Bank, adding that it would be some
time before the rate cut's effect showed in core inflation
figures.
Predictions for wholesale price inflation were
similarly muted, due to the sharp fall in oil prices globally.
That gauge is expected to show 0.41 percent for January, faster
than December's 0.11 percent, but it would still be one of the
lowest readings since mid-2009.
The poll's consensus shows factory output grew
1.6 percent in December, slower than November's 3.8 percent.
Should that prove correct it may temper whatever optimism
investors derived from India's latest gross domestic product
growth data which, using a new calculation method, suggested
India's growth was outpacing China.
Analysts doubted whether the benefits of the rate cut would
show for some while in the output data.
"Given lower oil prices and the scope for the RBI to cut
further, there could be some revival of industrial production as
we go forward but this will take a while to materialise," Vishnu
Varathan, Mizuho Corporate Bank's senior economist, said.
(Reporting by Deepti Govind and Siddharth Iyer; Polling by
Shaloo Shrivastava and Siddharth Iyer; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)