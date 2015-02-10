* For poll data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=INCPIY%3DECI

BENGALURU, Feb 10 Rising food prices are expected to have pushed Indian retail inflation slightly higher last month, but weaker demand prompted factories to slow output in December, a Reuters poll showed.

The uptick in inflation is unlikely to change forecasts for more interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India, after it made its first cut for 20 months in January, when the key repo rate was lowered by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent.

The median forecast from survey of 29 economists showed annual retail inflation running at 5.4 percent last month, faster than December's 5.0 percent but still below the RBI's target of 6 percent by next January and significantly slower than the 7.2 percent it averaged through 2014.

"We are looking at a slight pick up in food inflation, particularly driven by vegetables," said Jyotinder Kaur, principal economist at HDFC Bank, adding that it would be some time before the rate cut's effect showed in core inflation figures.

Predictions for wholesale price inflation were similarly muted, due to the sharp fall in oil prices globally. That gauge is expected to show 0.41 percent for January, faster than December's 0.11 percent, but it would still be one of the lowest readings since mid-2009.

The poll's consensus shows factory output grew 1.6 percent in December, slower than November's 3.8 percent.

Should that prove correct it may temper whatever optimism investors derived from India's latest gross domestic product growth data which, using a new calculation method, suggested India's growth was outpacing China.

Analysts doubted whether the benefits of the rate cut would show for some while in the output data.

"Given lower oil prices and the scope for the RBI to cut further, there could be some revival of industrial production as we go forward but this will take a while to materialise," Vishnu Varathan, Mizuho Corporate Bank's senior economist, said.

(Reporting by Deepti Govind and Siddharth Iyer; Polling by Shaloo Shrivastava and Siddharth Iyer; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)