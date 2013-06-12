(Repeats ahead of data item initially published on Monday)
* For full poll data click on
* Industrial output in April likely rose 2.4 percent on year
* Data due on Wednesday, June 12 around 0530 GMT
By Rahul Karunakar
BANGALORE, June 10 India's industrial output
probably rose for a fourth consecutive month in April, but at a
slightly slower pace, a Reuters poll showed, suggesting economic
recovery remains tepid.
A weaker reading of factory activity will increase the
pressure on the central bank to ease monetary conditions to spur
growth at its policy meeting next week while it seeks to balance
risks from a high current account deficit and a weaker currency.
Production at factories, mines and utilities rose
an annual 2.4 percent, after a 2.5 percent rise in March,
according to a consensus forecast of 25 economists. Forecasts
ranged from an expansion of 1.5 to 4.0 percent.
Although the consensus points to an expansion in factory
output in the first month of the fiscal year, the pace does not
suggest a strong revival in Asia's third-largest economy after
it posted a decade-low growth for the fiscal year to March 2013.
India's economy turned a corner in the quarter to March,
growing 4.8 percent on a year earlier, slightly faster than the
upwardly revised 4.7 percent growth seen in the previous three
months.
"Recent economic data suggest that growth has bottomed out,
but no clear evidence yet of setting in of a cyclical revival.
IIP (industrial output) growth thus likely to stay sluggish,"
said Abhishek Upadhyay, an economist at Axis bank.
A moderate recovery in Indian factories, exports and
investments were probably the main drivers for an increase in
overall growth in the quarter through March, data showed.
Encouragingly, exports rose 1.6 percent in April from a year
earlier, up for the fourth straight month and capital goods
output - a key barometer of investment - rose an annual 6.9
percent in March, albeit off a low base.
But in a sign of underlying weakness in the economy, output
in the eight key infrastructure industries - which
make up almost 40 percent of factory production - slowed to 2.3
percent year-on-year in April from a 3.2 percent expansion in
March.
Investors, however, are hoping that Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh's minority government finds enough strength to push
through reforms to boost the economy before an election due
early next year.
The Reserve Bank of India has cut its policy rate by 75
basis points this year to spur growth.
However, the central bank which meets on July 17, has warned
that upside risks to inflation and a high current account
deficit give it limited room for more monetary easing.
A separate poll of 16 economists showed that retail prices
probably rose an annual 9.05 percent in May, down
from 9.39 percent in April, offering some comfort to the central
bank.
(Polling by Ruby Cherian; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)