* For full poll data click on
* Industrial output in Jan likely rose 1.2 percent on year
* Data due on Tuesday, March 12 around 0530 GMT
By Rahul Karunakar
BANGALORE, March 8 Indian factory production in
January probably rose from a year earlier after shrinking in
December, boosted by a pick-up in domestic demand and
infrastructure output at a three-month high, a Reuters poll
showed.
Industrial production (IIP), which includes
output at factories, mines and utilities, was estimated to have
risen an annual 1.2 percent in January after unexpectedly
falling 0.6 percent in December, according to this week's poll
of 24 economists.
If realised, that consensus would fuel the widely held view
that the worst is likely over for flagging Indian factories
after industrial output grew in just six months of last year.
"Consumption and investment is picking up, which goes to
suggest that from a purely domestic demand standpoint, the
bottoming out of activity which many of us have talked about is
materialising," said Aninda Mitra, India economist at Capital
Economics.
"And in that context, some modest pick-up in industrial
activity should not be unexpected," added Mitra, who is
expecting significant growth of 3.2 percent.
Output in the country's eight key infrastructure industries
, widely known as the core sector and accounting for
almost 40 percent of factory production, grew an annual 3.9
percent in January, its fastest in three months.
Production in four of those eight industries - coal, steel,
electricity and refinery products, which account for a little
over a fourth of the IIP - rose in January and likely had a
bearing on overall industrial production.
"Mining and electricity output generation has improved over
January, as have some segments of manufacturing," said Abhishek
Upadhyay, an economist at Axis Bank.
HSBC manufacturing PMI surveys also showed domestic orders
have boosted Indian factory activity so far this year, however
weak global demand has hurt exports.
Renewed concerns about the euro zone sovereign debt crisis,
fueled by an inconclusive Italian election, have also slowed
India's economic progress.
The euro zone, India's largest trading partner, has been
ravaged by a three-year old sovereign debt crisis that has
threatened to push the global economy into a new downturn.
To support growth the Indian government last week unveiled a
surge in spending - despite expectations of an austere budget to
shore up its finances - and imposed new taxes on the rich and
large companies.
The Reserve Bank of India cut its key policy rate for the
first time in nine months in January but said any further policy
easing would depend on how inflation and the fiscal deficit is
controlled.
(Addtional reporting by Deepti Govind; Polling by Ruby Cherian;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)