NEW DELHI, Sept 28 India's fiscal deficit for the year 2012/13 is likely to hit 6.1 percent of gross domestic product if corrective steps are not taken immediately, a government panel headed by Vijay Kelkar said on Friday.

The panel said in its report that Indian economy was poised on the edge of 'fiscal precipice'. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Anurag Kotoky)