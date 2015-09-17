(Adds context on EPFO)
NEW DELHI, Sept 17 India plans to lift the cap
on equity investments made by the main state provident fund to
15 percent from 5 percent, the junior finance minister said on
Thursday.
Jayant Sinha told a business conference that the government
is aiming to stabilise domestic equity markets by allowing
greater investment by pension funds, which are typically
long-term investors.
Sinha was referring to the Employees Provident Fund
Organisation (EPFO), which manages $100 billion in savings that
are now mainly invested in government bonds paying a fixed rate
of interest.
Last week, the regulator of another, smaller, state pension
fund said the government may raise its cap on equity investments
on behalf of government workers to 50 percent of assets under
management.
The sums involved are small in relation to the $1.5 trillion
market value of the Bombay Stock Exchange, but could grow
quickly as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to broaden India's
tiny pensions net to cover more workers.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani
and Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)