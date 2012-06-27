NEW DELHI, June 27 Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh met senior officials at the finance ministry on Wednesday to plan how to revive the country's flagging economic growth and reverse a "climate of pessimism", his office said in statements on Twitter.

A full statement is expected from his office shortly.

Singh took control of the finance ministry portfolio this week, at a time when the Indian economy has slid to its slowest pace in nine years and the rupee has hit all-time lows against the dollar.

