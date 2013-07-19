NEW DELHI, July 19 India is committed to bringing its current account deficit under control and reducing demand for gold and petroleum products, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Friday.

"We are committed to bringing the current account deficit under control by addressing the demand side and supply side of the problem. On the demand side we need to reduce the demand for gold and the demand for petroleum products, the two biggest components of our trade deficit," he told businessmen in New Delhi. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar, editing by Ross Colvin)