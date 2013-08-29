NEW DELHI Aug 29 Indian Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh told parliament he was willing to make a statement on the
state of economy on Friday, when the lawmakers asked him what
steps the government was considering to take to deal with the
falling rupee.
"I cannot deny that the country is faced with a difficult
situation," Singh said, in brief remarks to the upper house of
parliament on Thursday.
"I don't deny there are some domestic factors. There are
also some international factors arising out of change in U.S
monetary stance," he said. Singh also cautioned that the rising
tensions in Syria could have negative implications for oil
prices. India imports nearly 80 percent of its crude oil needs.
The rupee is the worst-performing major emerging
market currency since May. It declined to a record low of 68.85
per dollar on Wednesday, posting its biggest single-day
percentage fall since October 1995.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar)