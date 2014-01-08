NEW DELHI Jan 8 India's economic growth in the current fiscal year will likely remain flat at 5 percent, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Wednesday.

Singh's forecast is more optimistic than those of several private economists, who are predicting growth in the year to March 2014 to slip below 5 percent.

Pace of economic expansion in Asia's third largest economy hit a decade-low of 5 percent in the last fiscal year. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)