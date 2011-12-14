NEW DELHI Dec 14 Indian Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh expects to succeed in his push to open the
domestic retail market to foreign companies after regional
elections conclude by the end of March, according to an
interview published by Bloomberg on Wednesday.
The government earlier this month suspended plans to open
India's $450 billion supermarket sector to foreign firms such as
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, backtracking from one of the
government's boldest reforms in years in the face of a huge
political backlash.
In the interview, Singh also reiterated that India's economy
would return to a long-term growth rate of 9 percent as
inflation slows and the government extends market-opening
policies, Bloomberg reported.
"We will stay the course," Singh was quoted as saying. "We
will make India an eminently bankable and creditworthy economy."
Separately, Singh said at an event in New Delhi: "We have
set for ourselves an ambitious target of 9 percent annual growth
in GDP in the 12th Five Year Plan (ending March 2017)."
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar)