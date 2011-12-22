NEW DELHI Dec 22 India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh expects the central bank to ease monetary tightening if inflation keeps falling, and the country will do what it can to stop "wild fluctuations," in the rupee, which has plunged in value in recent weeks, he said.

India's central bank held rates at a three year high at a policy meeting last week after an aggressive 21-month period of raises.

"We have seen some easing of inflation in the last few weeks and if this is sustained, I expect that the RBI will be able to ease up on monetary tightening as well," Singh, himself a former central bank chief and finance minister, told an audience of businessmen.

Singh said India's economic performance was affected by the possibility of a severe crisis in the Euro zone and sluggish U.S. growth, combined with volatility in global food markets and high energy price.

"In the near future we cannot hope to see the same growth impulses from the West as we saw prior to the meltdown," he said, but accepted the domestic situation was not ideal either.

India's headline inflation has dug in at higher than 9 percent for more than a year now, but food inflation plunged to nearly four-year lows for the year to Dec. 10, cheering policymakers under attack for rate rises as industrial output moved negative.

In contrast to the good news on the inflation front, the India rupee has suffered and is the worst performing Asian currency this year.

"The sharp depreciation of the rupee is also a matter of concern. We are watching the situation very closely and will take whatever steps are necessary to prevent wild fluctuations," Singh said.

The withdrawal of foreign funds has been largely responsible for the rupee's woes. The Indian currency has fallen nearly 20 percent against the dollar from its July highs. (Reporting By Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Ron Askew)