NEW DELHI Dec 22 India's Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh expects the central bank to ease monetary
tightening if inflation keeps falling, and the country will do
what it can to stop "wild fluctuations," in the rupee, which has
plunged in value in recent weeks, he said.
India's central bank held rates at a three year high at a
policy meeting last week after an aggressive 21-month period of
raises.
"We have seen some easing of inflation in the last few weeks
and if this is sustained, I expect that the RBI will be able to
ease up on monetary tightening as well," Singh, himself a former
central bank chief and finance minister, told an audience of
businessmen.
Singh said India's economic performance was affected by the
possibility of a severe crisis in the Euro zone and sluggish
U.S. growth, combined with volatility in global food markets and
high energy price.
"In the near future we cannot hope to see the same growth
impulses from the West as we saw prior to the meltdown," he
said, but accepted the domestic situation was not ideal either.
India's headline inflation has dug in at higher
than 9 percent for more than a year now, but food inflation
plunged to nearly four-year lows for the year to Dec. 10,
cheering policymakers under attack for rate rises as industrial
output moved negative.
In contrast to the good news on the inflation front, the
India rupee has suffered and is the worst performing Asian
currency this year.
"The sharp depreciation of the rupee is also a matter of
concern. We are watching the situation very closely and will
take whatever steps are necessary to prevent wild fluctuations,"
Singh said.
The withdrawal of foreign funds has been largely responsible
for the rupee's woes. The Indian currency has fallen
nearly 20 percent against the dollar from its July highs.
