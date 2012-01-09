(Repeats story issued on Sunday)
NEW DELHI Jan 8 India's Prime Minister
said on Sunday that the economy would likely withstand an
uncertain external environment to grow about 7 percent this
fiscal year, lower than a revised forecast of about 7.5 percent
growth issued by his government last month.
However, Manmohan Singh said India's high domestic savings
would help achieve a 9-10 percent growth rate in the
medium-term.
The Indian economy is slowing on a combination of feeble
growth in the United States and Europe, a ratcheting up of
interest rates to quash high inflation and a decision-making
paralysis in government.
Growth at 6.9 percent in the quarter ending September was
the weakest in over two years, obliging the government to pare
the forecast for the fiscal year to end-March 2012 to about 7.5
percent from 9 percent made in last year's budget.
"Despite an adverse international environment, the Indian
economy is expected to grow by about 7 percent this financial
year ending 31st March," Singh said in an address in Jaipur to a
gathering of Indians living abroad, made available by his
office.
"However, we hope to bring back the rhythm of our growth
processes to sustain an annual growth rate of 9-10 percent in
the medium-term. Our domestic savings rate, which currently
stands at 33-35 percent of our GDP, will greatly facilitate the
realisation of our growth objectives."
Singh also said the fight against high inflation was
yielding results, leading to an improvement in the situation.
India's headline inflation has stayed above 9 percent for a
year despite 13 rate hikes by the central bank since March 2010.
However, a rapid slowdown in food inflation in December has
raised hopes of a cooling in overall inflation. The food price
index fell an annual 3.36 percent in mid-December, the first
drop in nearly six years.
