NEW DELHI, Sept 15 Indian Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh warned on Saturday that a prolonged policy logjam
could slow economic growth to 5 percent, a day after India
unveiled a spate of reforms aimed at reviving growth and
preventing a credit rating downgrade.
On Friday, the government said it was opening up its
supermarket sector to foreign chains and would allow more
foreign investment in airlines and broadcasters. It also
approved the sale of stakes in four state-run industries.
Singh was speaking at a meeting of the planning commission,
a government economic advisory body, to finalise investment
targets over the five years ending in March 2017.
Singh also said the government would target 8.2 percent
annual growth over the five year period through policy
initiatives, down from an earlier target of 9 percent.
