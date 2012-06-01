(Recasts, adds comments, background)

By Sumanta Dey

BANGALORE, June 1 India's manufacturing sector expanded steadily in May, driven by rising output, a private business survey showed on Friday, although official data painted a different picture.

The HSBC manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) INPMI=ECI, compiled by Markit, eased marginally to 54.8 in May from 54.9 in April. It has now stayed above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction for a little over three years.

In contrast, data showed on Thursday, the Indian economy grew 5.3 percent year-over-year in the quarter to March, the slowest pace in nine years, hurt by poorly performing manufacturers.

During that same period, the manufacturing PMI index reported a modest but steady expansion in Indian factories, while the gross domestic product data showed the manufacturing sector contracted 0.3 percent, leading to the sharp fall in overall output.

"The PMI shows sequential (month-on-month) growth while the GDP numbers are on a year-on-year basis," said Leif Eskesen, economist at HSBC.

"We have calculated the seasonally adjusted quarter-on-quarter GDP data to be 1.9 percent between January and March as compared to 0.9 percent in the quarter to December, which clearly shows a sequential rise."

Averages of the PMI data also show growth momentum actually picked up pace over the two quarterly periods.

In the quarter to December, the manufacturing PMI averaged 52.4 and then picked up pace to average 56.3 in the three months to March.

Still, official economic data in India is subject to vast amounts of revision and analysts have not ruled out the possibility of the latest GDP numbers to be revised higher.

"The government numbers could possibly have reporting issues," said Siddhartha Sanyal, economist at Barclays.

"Although the composition of the PMI survey is unclear, because it is a private survey, as such the trends in the PMI survey looks more logical at the moment - it showed that manufacturing is expanding, though at a modest pace, and definitely not contracting."

One component of the national accounts in India is the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which is notorious for its frequent revisions.

"There is often an issue with the quality of the IIP data. So the quality of the data for nearly 20 percent of the overall GDP is suspect and there are often large revisions to these numbers even after several months," Sanyal added.

OUTPUT CHUGS ALONG

The latest PMI survey's output index rose to 56.4 in May from 56.1 in April, while the employment sub-index rose to its highest level in ten months.

"Activity in the manufacturing sector kept up the pace in May with output, quantity of purchases and employment expanding at a faster pace. New orders decelerated slightly led by domestic orders," said HSBC's Eskesen.

Still, prices continued to soar and although the pace of price hikes dropped slightly from April, the survey showed the Reserve Bank of India still faces a tough task balancing lukewarm growth with relentless inflation.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its key interest rate by a greater than expected 50 basis points in April to boost the flagging economy, but warned that it had little room to manoeuvre as inflation was likely to remain elevated.

"Inflation is still high by historical standards. In light of these numbers, the RBI does not have a strong case for further rate cuts, which if implemented could add to lingering inflation risks," added Eskesen.

On the bright side, the PMI survey showed new export orders continued to grow at a strong pace in May, despite economic and political strife taking hold in Europe, one of India's main trading partners. (Editing by Ramya Venugopal)