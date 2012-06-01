By Sumanta Dey
| BANGALORE
BANGALORE May 31 India's manufacturing sector
kept up its steady expansion in May, with fast-rising output
evened out by slowing growth of domestic order books, a business
survey showed on Friday.
The HSBC manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
INPMI=ECI, compiled by Markit, slipped marginally to 54.8 in May
from 54.9 in April.
It has stayed above the 50 mark, that separates growth from
contraction, for a little over three years now.
While the survey indicated growth in India's dominant
manufacturing sector remains moderate, there are still question
marks about the underlying weakness in the wider economy.
Official data on Thursday showed India's economy grew 5.3
percent in the quarter to March, the slowest pace in nine years,
hurt by a shrinking manufacturing sector.
"Activity in the manufacturing sector kept up the pace in
May with output, quantity of purchases and employment expanding
at a faster pace. New orders decelerated slightly, led by
domestic orders," said Leif Eskesen, economist at HSBC.
The survey's output index rose to 56.4 in May from 56.1 in
April, while the employment sub-index rose to its highest level
in ten months.
Still, prices continued to soar and although the pace of
price hikes dropped slightly from April, the survey showed the
Reserve Bank of India still faces a tough task balancing
lukewarm growth with relentless inflation.
The central bank cut its key interest rate by a greater than
expected 50 basis points in April to boost the flagging economy,
but warned that it had little room to manoeuvre as inflation was
likely to remain elevated.
"Inflation is still high by historical standards. In light
of these numbers, the RBI does not have a strong case for
further rate cuts, which if implemented could add to lingering
inflation risks," added Eskesen.
On the bright side, the PMI survey showed new export orders
continued to grow at a strong pace in May, despite economic and
political strife taking hold in Europe, one of India's main
trading partners.
(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)