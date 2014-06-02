BANGALORE, June 2 Indian factory activity expanded at a slightly faster pace in May, while input prices rose at their slowest rate in over a year, a business survey showed on Monday.

The HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) , compiled by Markit, edged up to 51.4 in May from 51.3 in April.

Still, that was slightly below the 51.6 median forecast in a Reuters poll. A figure above 50 indicates monthly expansion.

The new orders sub-index, which includes domestic demand as well as orders from abroad, rose to 53.2 in May, a three-month high, from 52.5. A rise in the new orders index often is followed by better output in following months. (Reporting by Sumanta Dey; Editing by Ross Finley & Kim Coghill)