By Sarmista Sen
| BANGALORE
BANGALORE May 2 Indian factory growth showed no
sign of acceleration last month as tepid demand restrained
output even as price pressures eased, a business survey showed
on Friday.
The HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
, compiled by Markit and which gauges business
activity in Indian factories but not its utilities, was at 51.3
in April, identical with the March level.
The new orders sub-index, which measures overall demand,
slipped in April to 52.5 from 52.7 as demand from abroad waned.
The export orders reading held above the 50-mark that separates
growth from contraction but suffered its biggest one-month fall
in nearly two years.
That pushed the output index down to its lowest level this
year, although it remained comfortably above the 50 mark.
"The momentum in the manufacturing sector held broadly
steady, with domestic demand countering a slowdown in export
orders," said Leif Eskesen, chief economist for India & ASEAN at
HSBC.
The survey also showed both input and output prices rose at
their slowest pace in about a year. That is likely to provide
some respite to policymakers after India's wholesale inflation
hit a 3-month high in March.
The Reserve Bank of India left rates on hold at 8 percent
last month.
The ruling Congress party's failure to revive the economy
has turned the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party's pro-business
leader Narendra Modi into the overwhelming favourite to head a
new government after election results are announced in mid-May.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)