April 2 Indian manufacturing growth accelerated
in March after a jump in demand even though firms pushed up
prices at the fastest rate in four months, a business survey
showed on Thursday.
The HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
, compiled by Markit, rose to 52.1 in March from
51.2, confounding economists polled by Reuters who expected a
slight dip to 51.0.
Any reading above 50 indicates growth. For Indian
manufacturing, March is the 17th straight month of expansion.
"Momentum is building in manufacturing as the sector begins
to build up a head of steam. Stronger expansions of output, new
orders and stocks of purchases all contributed to a higher PMI
reading in March,' said Pollyanna De Lima, economist at Markit.
New orders, which highlight underlying demand, rose to 53.2
in March from 51.9 in February. Firms' employment levels
remained steady last month.
"Faster increases in incoming new work, buying levels and
backlogs, however, indicate that the subdued labour market is
likely to recover in coming months," De Lima said.
Costs rose at their fastest rate since August but firms were
able to pass some of that on to customers.
A return of inflationary pressures could increase
expectations that the Reserve Bank of India will not cut
interest rates at its policy meeting on April 7.
A Reuters poll found most economists said the benchmark rate
will be left at 7.50 percent on April 7, but cut by
25 basis points by the end of June.
The RBI has cut rates twice this year at unscheduled
meetings as consumer inflation fell to well within
its comfort zone.
The latest Reuters poll of stock market analysts found that
government reforms covering land purchases and the
implementation of a goods and services tax would benefit
manufacturers the most.
The GST would transform Asia's third-largest economy into a
single market, streamlining a myriad of state taxes in a bid to
make it easier to do business. A land acquisition bill would
make it easier for firms to buy land.
(Reporting by Siddharth Iyer; Editing by Richard Borsuk)