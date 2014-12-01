BANGALORE Dec 1 Indian factory activity
expanded at its fastest pace in nearly two years in November as
burgeoning order books led manufacturers to accelerate output, a
business survey showed on Monday.
The HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
, compiled by Markit, rose to 53.3 in November from
51.6 in October, its highest since February 2013, and the
thirteenth consecutive month of expansion in activity.
A Reuters poll had expected manufacturing activity to lose
some steam and predicted the index would fall to 51.2.
New orders were supported by strong domestic demand for
consumer goods while foreign orders remained robust. The
sub-index soared to a 21-month high of 56.2 from October's 53.0.
The expansion in output encouraged manufacturers to add more
jobs.
The survey also showed companies passed on additional input
costs to consumers at a faster pace, which could revive
inflationary pressures after several months of slowing.
"The pick-up in output prices could partly be signaling some
revival in pricing power among businesses," said Pranjul
Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC.
Economic growth slowed to 5.3 percent in the three months to
September, from 5.7 percent in the previous quarter, but the
Reserve Bank of India is expected to stand pat on interest rates
when it meets on Tuesday despite pressure from the government to
lower borrowing costs.
The RBI's key lending rate is expected to remain unchanged
at 8.0 percent until at least April.
(Reporting By Anu Bararia; Editing by Kim Coghill)