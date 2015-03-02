March 2 Indian manufacturing activity expanded
at its slowest pace in five months in February as a slowdown in
new orders dragged on overall output, a business survey showed
on Monday.
The HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
, compiled by Markit, fell for the second consecutive
month, to 51.2 in February from 52.9 in January. A reading above
50 separates growth from contraction.
"Manufacturing growth in India lost momentum in February,
with output and new orders expanding at softer rates than those
seen in the past four months," said Pollyanna De Lima, economist
at Markit.
The new orders sub-index fell to 51.9, the lowest level in
five months, from January's 54.4. The drop underscored softer
domestic demand, which also accounted for a slight cut in
headcount at firms.
The seasonally-adjusted output index also fell to its lowest
since September.
"On a positive note, foreign orders rose at a strong and
accelerated pace, while the PMI remained in positive territory.
These factors brighten the prospects for a rebound in output and
employment in coming months," De Lima said.
Indeed, February marks the 16th straight month of factory
activity expansion. And if India can grow as strongly in the
coming fiscal year as the government said in its newly-released
budget - expanding by up to 8.5 percent - that should boost
manufacturing.
Output prices, or the inflation on goods for consumers, rose
at the weakest rate in five months as manufacturers offered
discounts to secure new business, according to a press statement
released by Markit.
(Reporting by Siddharth Iyer; Editing by Richard Borsuk)