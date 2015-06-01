BANGALORE, India, June 1 Indian manufacturing
activity rose at its fastest pace in four months in May as
domestic demand rocketed despite rising costs for firms and
consumers, a business survey found on Monday.
The upbeat report was released a day before the economy is
expected to get another boost from a possible central bank
interest rate cut, with the Reserve Bank of India holding a
policy review on Tuesday.
The HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
, compiled by Markit, rose to 52.6 in May from
April's 51.3, smashing the 51.2 that a Reuters poll of
economists had predicted.
Any reading above 50 indicates expansion and May was the
nineteenth straight month of industry growth. An index
monitoring new business, which highlights underlying demand,
jumped to 54.3 in May from 51.9.
"PMI data signalled a further robust expansion of the Indian
manufacturing economy in May," said Pollyanna De Lima, economist
at Markit.
"The outlook for the sector is, however, clouded by a
stagnant jobs market as firms remain uncertain about the
sustainability of the upturn."
Firms reduced staffing levels for the third month out of the
last four in May.
What may also cause the RBI some concern is the rate of
price rises - although April inflation was well
within the upper-end of the central bank's target.
"Input cost inflation ticked higher... but inflation rates
are nonetheless weak in the context of historical data. This
indicates that further rate cuts are still on the horizon," De
Lima added.
The RBI is widely expected to cut its key interest rate
by 25 basis points to 7.25 percent, when it meets
on Tuesday.
Indian GDP data, which released on Friday,
showed the economy grew 7.3 percent in the fiscal year 2014/15,
and expanded faster than China for a second consecutive quarter.
While that seems healthy there are nagging doubts over the
reliability of the data. Many economists believe that changes
made earlier this year to the way government statisticians
calculate GDP may have distorted the macroeconomic view.
(Reporting by Siddharth Iyer; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)