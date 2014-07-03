July 3 Activity in India's services sector grew
at its fastest pace in well over a year in June as new business
poured in, adding to signs of a pick-up in the economy even as
inflation remains high, a survey showed on Thursday.
The HSBC Services Purchasing Managers' Index,
compiled by Markit, jumped to a 17-month high of 54.4 in June
from 50.2 in May.
That was the biggest one-month rise in the index in four
years. Before May, the services PMI had been stuck below 50,
which divides growth from contraction, for almost a year.
The data supports growing optimism among Indian firms that
the new government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will push
through reforms after years of policy paralysis.
India's benchmark BSE Sensex equity index has been hitting
record highs on hopes that those reforms will be psuhed through
by the majority government, India's first in three decades.
"After months of subdued activity, the Modi wave has struck
the service sector and lifted growth to a 17-month high," said
Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian Economic Research at HSBC.
"New business flows and stronger business sentiment
supported the rise. As we move along, faster reforms due to
political stability should fuel the momentum."
The new orders sub-index jumped to 54.3 in June, the highest
since February last year.
The PMI data also showed input prices rose at the fastest
pace in five months, but firms passed only a small portion of
those costs to consumers.
"Be sure to expect bumps along the way, as tensions in the
Middle East and the absence of monsoon clouds play spoil sport,"
Neumann added.
A similar business survey on Tuesday showed Indian
manufacturing activity grew at its fastest pace in four months
in June, while the output prices index rose to an eight-month
high, suggesting inflation could accelerate further and compound
the challenges facing the Reserve Bank of India.
The RBI has hiked rates three times since Raghuram Rajan
took over as governor last September to tackle high inflation,
even as economic growth slowed to decade-lows.
(Reporting by Anu Bararia; Editing by Kim Coghill)