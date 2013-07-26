* RBI aiming to do just enough to stabilise rupee
MUMBAI, July 26 If one thing is clear from
India's impulsive strategies this month to defend a plunging
currency, it is that the central bank's policy bias towards
supporting growth is innate, even in a crisis.
When the rupee hit a record low on July 8, the Reserve Bank
of India (RBI) withdrew cash from money markets, making bets
against the currency significantly more expensive. It intervened
to stop the currency from dropping beyond 60 per dollar and at
the same time tried to assure investors the shock measures were
temporary.
To most RBI watchers, this amounted to a menu of stop-gap
measures that failed to account for lasting pressure on the
currency. To the central bank, it was doing enough to support
the rupee without tightening cash conditions so much that it
threatened the longer-term growth of an already weak economy.
The eye on growth means it has avoided following its
emerging market peers Indonesia, Turkey and Brazil, who all
raised their policy rates in anticipation of a long spell of
capital outflows as the United States prepares to tighten
policy.
It is unlikely to raise rates either on Tuesday, when it
reviews policy, even though analysts argue it should do so if it
wants to signal its determination to attract foreign funds and
defend the currency.
History suggests these decisions are deliberate and
ultimately growth is the overriding factor.
The rupee has fallen 33 percent against the dollar since
2007. As recently as 2010, the RBI's reluctance to raise
interest rates for fear of affecting growth allowed inflation to
remain at near double-digit levels for two years.
"The right approach would have been to move the official
policy levers," said Rajeev Malik, senior economist at CLSA in
Singapore.
Malik feels the central bank might be hoping a temporary
tightening of money markets will stabilise the rupee. And
that the RBI is either too optimistic or it is wary of
announcing a turn in monetary policy.
"Ultimately, at least how I see global liquidity developing,
it will be a lose-lose proposition," he said. "India will suffer
a GDP downgrade and the rupee will also break 60 in a sustained
manner. They have boxed themselves into a corner."
To be fair to the central bank, the country's balance of
payments problems are beyond its control.
India has historically been a capital-starved economy, with
imports and foreign debt servicing bills that far exceed
revenues. Capricious governments have done little to ensure a
steady stream of foreign investment flows, and India remains one
of the most difficult countries in which to do business.
No wonder, critics say, that the current account deficit has
blown out to a record 4.8 percent of gross domestic product, or
about $88 billion, in an economy whose growth has slowed to a
decade low of 5 percent and where consumer inflation is nearly
10 percent.
COLLATERAL DAMAGE
"Yes, exchange rate stability is the focus now in the
short-term," said a central bank official, declining to be named
as he was not authorised to speak to the media. "But that is
because, in the long-term, we want to protect growth for which
we have to focus on the exchange rate in the short-term."
That view point was backed up by India's chief economic
adviser, Raghuram Rajan, who told a television channel on
Thursday that policy measures were geared to stabilising the
currency with "minimal damage" to growth.
Tasked with controlling inflation, keeping the economy
growing and ensuring financial stability, plus the pressure of
pleasing its political masters, it is often of no surprise that
the RBI makes growth a priority.
Even though rates were raised 13 times between 2009 and
2011, economists often felt the RBI was behind the curve and
allowed prices to stay too high for too long.
Likewise, while the RBI raised rates to defend the rupee
during periods of turmoil in 1998, 2000, 2008 and 2011, the
policy tightening was often quickly reversed within two to six
months, analysts said.
This time, the central bank is in more of a bind than
normal. With currency reserves falling rapidly - at $280 billion
they cover just 7 months of imports - and external debt worth
$172 billion, a fast-slipping currency could eventually risk
financial stability.
Yet, raising its 7.25 percent overnight repo rate would be
politically difficult as the ruling coalition has to call a
general election by May.
"Policymakers are trying to achieve a fine balance by
squeezing liquidity at the short-end even as they try to cap
yields at the long-end," JPMorgan Chase said in a client note.
"Yet, some transmission to long rates, funding costs and
investment decisions is inevitable."
The RBI's decision to raise its short-term emergency funding
rate by 300 basis points has already driven 10-year government
bond yields up 100 basis points and short-term corporate debt up
200 basis points across the board.
It is inevitable that growth and therefore foreign inflows
into the equity market will be adversely affected, JPMorgan
said.
LOSE-LOSE-LOSE?
While the RBI has not explicitly said so, its actions
suggest 60-per-dollar is a line in the sand for the exchange
rate. Analysts think that is a mistake.
An inability to defend that would hurt market confidence,
yet a dogged battle for the level could mean the central bank
compromises stability in other parts of the economy,
particularly by increasing volatility in money markets.
"Stability in the rupee is what will constitute victory,"
said Sanjay Mathur, RBS economist based in Singapore. "That may
even take a few months and the RBI may be ready for that haul."
Analysts expect stability to mean less volatility in the
currency rather than a turnaround and the indications are that
the central bank has not won the battle yet. Market expectations
of future one-month rupee volatility are still 4
percentage points above the 7 percent levels of May.
For now, economists expect the central bank to do more of
the same: discreet policy tightening through its web of open
market operations.
They expect other non-monetary administrative options, such
as forcing exporters to bring earnings home quickly or forcing
oil importers to stagger their bulky dollar payments, if the
pressure is sustained. The government is, meanwhile, examining
ways to raise money from non-resident Indians.
"To reverse these measures, the RBI might need to conclude
that these steps were ineffective or the costs entailed were too
high or the external environment has to improve markedly," said
Radhika Rao, economist at DBS in Singapore.
"We don't believe either of these will pan out in the
short-term."
