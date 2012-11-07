* For full poll data click on
* FY13 fiscal gap seen at 5.8 pct vs govt target of 5.3 pct
* India govt likely to borrow additional 400 bln rupees
* Disinvestment, spectrum auction may fetch 480 bln rupees
* Fuel, fertilizer subsidies may cost 1.6 trln rupees
* Rating downgrade risk seen persisting
By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Rahul Karunakar
NEW DELHI/BANGALORE, Nov 7 India will likely
miss its revised fiscal deficit target for the financial year
ending in March, a Reuters poll showed, putting a question mark
over the country's efforts to avert a credit rating downgrade.
Under pressure from global rating agencies and its own
central bank, the Indian government unveiled a new plan last
week t o keep the fiscal deficit at 5.3 percent of gross domestic
production (GDP) this financial year, higher than a previous
target of 5.1 percent but lower than last year's 5.8 percent.
However, higher spending on fuel and fertilizer subsidies
along with lower-than-estimated non-tax receipts are likely to
keep the deficit at last year's levels, according to a poll of
21 economists.
That could force New Delhi to borrow an extra 400 billion
rupees ($7.35 billion) via bonds as early as December.
"Measures taken are fairly limited, like a reduction in the
subsidy in diesel prices is modest ... and actual data until
September shows that the revenue performance is very weak," said
Andrew Kenningham, an economist at Capital Economics.
"Growth is not expected to pick up significantly this year
so there is no reason to be optimistic that they are going to
come near the target."
India's fiscal deficit is the widest among major emerging
economies due to huge spending on subsidies for items such as
food, fuel and fertilizer.
Subdued tax revenues in a slowing economy have aggravated
fiscal strains and both Standard and Poor's and Fitch have
placed "negative" outlooks on India's current BBB-minus ratings.
With the prospect of downgrade to junk status looming large,
the government has announced a slew of reforms since
mid-September, raising the price of subsidised fuel and
fertilizer, and lifting the bar on foreign investment in the
airline, insurance, pensions and retail sectors to shore up the
flagging economy.
Although markets cheered those measures, 14 of 17 economists
polled think the latest reforms would not avert a downgrade.
"There is a risk of a rating downgrade as the reforms were
only a marginal correction in the fiscal situation," said
Kenningham.
Despite the recent hikes in prices of fuel and fertilizer,
the government's subsidy bill is expected to remain inflated.
According to the poll, spending on fuel and fertilizer
subsidies is estimated to be 1.6 trillion rupees ($29.4 billion)
this fiscal year, higher than the 1.04 trillion rupees ($19
billion) budgeted in March.
Under a new fiscal consolidation plan, New Delhi will focus
on economizing existing expenditure and reducing waste.
It is reviewing budgeted expenditure at each ministry and
plans to defer some spending to the next financial year
beginning in April, which government officials say could save
about 300-400 billion rupees.
But analysts doubt that will be enough to keep the deficit
at 5.3 percent.
"Changes will need to have a longer-term beneficial impact
on the fiscal situation, " Kenningham said, noting the
government did not make any meaningful announcement last week.
To offset sluggish tax revenues, Finance Minister P.
Chidambaram is banking heavily on proceeds from share sales in
state-run companies and an auction of telecommunications
spectrum.
He aims to raise 700 billion rupees through such sales and
through the auction of cellphone airwaves. The poll showed
economists expected only two-thirds of that amount, 480 billion
rupees, to be raised.
Not only is a burgeoning fiscal deficit undermining the
Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) efforts to control demand-driven
price pressures, its funding requirements from domestic savings
is crowding out private investment and lowering growth
prospects.
In March, the government penciled in gross market borrowing
of 5.7 trillion rupees ($104.7 billion) for the 2012/13 fiscal
year to help bridge a deficit earlier forecast at 5.1 percent.
However, Chidambaram last week said a revision in the fiscal
deficit target would result in additional market borrowing up to
the new level, which will amount to at least 200 billion rupees.
Last year, the government borrowed 929 billion rupees (22
percent) more than the budgeted amount to fund a deficit that
overshot the original target by 1.2 percentage points.
($1 = 54.4350 Indian rupees)
