* Economy to grow at weakest pace in 10 years this year
* Inflation seen picking up pace, average 7.4 pct this yr
* 50 bps of rate cuts seen by June 2013 vs 100 bps in April
By Sumanta Dey
BANGALORE, July 19 India's economy will grow at
its slowest pace in a decade this fiscal year, with tight
monetary policy, political gridlock and a weakening global
economy prompting analysts to slash their forecasts, a Reuters
poll showed on Thursday.
Even as growth falters, the rupee has been hitting all-time
lows against the dollar, the government is struggling with
bloated fiscal and current account deficits and inflation has
remained stubbornly high, giving policymakers less room to
manoeuvre.
Gross domestic product in India is now expected to grow 6.3
percent during the fiscal year 2012/2013 and by 7.0 percent next
fiscal, down from 7.1 percent and 8.0 percent, respectively,
expected in the last survey in April.
Growth of 6.3 percent would be slackest pace of expansion
for Asia's third-largest economy since 2002-2003, when it grew
4.0 percent.
Growth predictions for India have now been slashed in six
consecutive quarterly polls. All of the 17 analysts who
contributed to this survey and the last downgraded their growth
forecasts for this fiscal year and next.
The International Monetary Fund this week also sharply
downgraded growth estimates for India to 6.1 percent this fiscal
year and 6.5 percent in the next.
India's weakening outlook, along with softening in China,
means any global recovery from the present economic slump will
not be driven strongly by these two emerging economies - unlike
after the financial crisis of 2008 when they saw nearly
double-digit growth rates.
"Immediately after the global financial crisis India grew
very rapidly but that recovery was to a very large extent
propelled by domestic stimulus, both monetary and fiscal," said
Leif Eskesen, economist at HSBC.
"Monetary policy has tightened subsequently and that has to
some extent spilled over to growth and slowed it down."
However, while the latest poll showed China's downtrend
likely bottomed out in the last quarter, India's economy may
still be losing steam.
HIGH INFLATION, HIGH INTEREST RATES
The Reserve Bank of India hiked interest rates from 5.00
percent in early 2010 to 8.50 percent by the end of 2011 as it
tried in vain to bring down racing inflation, slowly denting
domestic demand.
New Delhi's slow pace of implementing structural reforms to
removed supply-side bottlenecks has also weighed on growth.
"A gradual pick-up in implementation of structural reforms
will provide impetus to growth next year. It will also have a
positive spillover effect for domestic and foreign investor
sentiment," Eskesen added.
"But since we can't expect significant reforms before the
general elections and because these reforms take time to
implement and pay off, we probably have to wait for a few more
years before we're back to growth above 8 percent."
No date has been set for the next general election, although
many expect it will fall around May 2014.
MORE EASING?
The central bank stunned financial markets in June by not
cutting rates to revive flagging growth.
Economists still believe it will have to reduce rates in
coming months, though many have postponed the timing of the next
move. They now expect the central bank to keep the repo rate
unchanged at 8.00 percent this quarter, before cutting it to
7.50 percent between October and December.
The RBI's hawkish stance on inflation could mean further
delays in rate cuts, especially after it indicated at the June
meeting that the burden is on the government to revive growth.
It surprised markets by cutting its policy rate in April by
a steep 50 basis points, but has shied away since then from
doing anything more, mainly because price pressures have
remained strong.
The wholesale price index is expected to rise by 7.4 percent
in this fiscal year, according to the poll, well above the
central bank's commonly perceived comfort level of around 5
percent and up from 7.0 percent seen in the last poll.
"If growth slows, with inflation moderately high -- like in
recent months -- the central bank will not feel compelled to
take any drastic steps," said Andrew Kenningham, economist at
Capital Economics.
"They're quite rightly saying that the ball is in the court
of the government to take all the actions needed to generate
faster growth."